Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.05 Million in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. MasTec’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

