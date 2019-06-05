Dycom Industries (DY) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

DY stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,316,000 after acquiring an additional 116,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,833 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 471,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

