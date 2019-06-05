Duke Energy (DUK) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after buying an additional 1,539,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

