Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,879,000 after buying an additional 415,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

