Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.17.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.97% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.