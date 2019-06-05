Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.75 Per Share

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Discoverie Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Discoverie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $350.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSCV. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Monday. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Discoverie Group news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 5,000 shares of Discoverie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

