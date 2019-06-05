Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.66 Million Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 170,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,776,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,059,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,014,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,421,000 after buying an additional 285,117 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after buying an additional 63,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 371,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $55,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $582,969.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a current ratio of 35.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. The company had revenue of $801.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.82 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 76.19% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45414.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

