Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $127.95 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Dent has a market capitalization of $127.95 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00386020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.02774424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00148962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,045,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Bitbns, Allbit, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, WazirX, Binance, Kucoin, FCoin, Radar Relay, Liquid and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

