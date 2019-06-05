DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,538 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $127,565,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $112,085,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,193,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,568,000 after acquiring an additional 599,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 219,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,538 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-acquires-16538-shares-of-kohls-co-kss.html.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.