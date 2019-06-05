David W. Leebron Sells 14,949 Shares of Imax Corp (IMAX) Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Director David W. Leebron sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $331,718.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,344.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imax by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imax by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imax by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Imax by 45.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Imax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “David W. Leebron Sells 14,949 Shares of Imax Corp (IMAX) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/david-w-leebron-sells-14949-shares-of-imax-corp-imax-stock.html.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.