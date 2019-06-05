David Schreiber Sells 10,000 Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) Stock

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) Director David Schreiber sold 10,000 shares of Vermillion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, David Schreiber sold 30,000 shares of Vermillion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

NASDAQ:VRML opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Vermillion, Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 150.34% and a negative net margin of 381.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRML. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermillion by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Vermillion by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,452,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermillion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermillion by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vermillion by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vermillion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

