Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 165000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Datametrex AI from C$0.23 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/datametrex-ai-dm-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.