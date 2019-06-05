CustomContractNetwork (CCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $830.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $19,524.00 and $830.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.17 or 0.01325994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00064334 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001222 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,713,902 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

