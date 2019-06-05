CSS Industries Inc (CSS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CSS Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.48 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CSS Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CSS Industries stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. CSS Industries has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CSS Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSS Industries by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSS Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CSS Industries by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

