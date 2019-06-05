CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CSS Industries an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CSS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 84,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,343. CSS Industries has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

