CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 84 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $133,817,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,547,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,732,000 after buying an additional 988,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,879,000 after buying an additional 673,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $125.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

