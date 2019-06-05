CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.22 Million Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Commerce Bank raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

