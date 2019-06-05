Crown (CRW) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Crown has a market cap of $3.64 million and $16,428.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,885.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.05109424 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.01514338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 22,329,304 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.