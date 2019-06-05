Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.02 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report sales of $139.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $132.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year sales of $568.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.52 million to $572.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $637.67 million, with estimates ranging from $629.94 million to $649.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 354,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,320 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $1,366,267.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,441,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,730,281.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Goldin sold 2,663 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $143,402.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,365 shares of company stock worth $6,845,128. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.