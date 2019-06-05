Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.02 Million

Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report sales of $139.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $132.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year sales of $568.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.52 million to $572.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $637.67 million, with estimates ranging from $629.94 million to $649.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 354,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,320 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $1,366,267.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,441,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,730,281.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Goldin sold 2,663 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $143,402.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,365 shares of company stock worth $6,845,128. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

