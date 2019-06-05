Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 920,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 160,854 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 747,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 179,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/corient-capital-partners-llc-decreases-position-in-blackrock-muniyld-california-quty-fd-inc-mca.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.