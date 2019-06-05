CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,205. CooTek has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

CTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $14.00 target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

