Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stake Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,041,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,397,243,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,120,769,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,834,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $839,449,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,632,000 after buying an additional 429,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,414,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $214,622.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,612.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $710,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $118,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock worth $25,461,465. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $310.61 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $221.50 and a 52 week high of $311.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/cooper-companies-inc-coo-stake-lowered-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.