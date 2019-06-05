Contrasting First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) and Carver Bancorp (CARV)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 18.27% 12.36% 1.20% Carver Bancorp 8.33% 68.80% 0.50%

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carver Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Savings Financial Group and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $55.45 million 2.43 $10.90 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $38.72 million 0.28 $5.35 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Carver Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

