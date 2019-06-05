Continental (CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €130.00 ($151.16) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.15 ($183.90).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €126.16 ($146.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. Continental has a 1 year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 1 year high of €226.20 ($263.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.