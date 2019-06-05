Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Gap Down to $176.45

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $177.90, but opened at $176.45. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $177.16, with a volume of 136150 shares traded.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,876,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $16,404,441. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

