Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,075 Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,318,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 171,895 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 280,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Miller Industries news, Director Richard H. Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Russell Chandler III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,420. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

