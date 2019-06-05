Comparing EVN (EVNVY) & SES (SGBAF)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVN and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A SES 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

EVN has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SES does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVN and SES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.47 billion 1.00 $303.07 million N/A N/A SES $2.30 billion N/A $673.77 million N/A N/A

SES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVN.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 12.40% 7.12% 3.64% SES N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EVN beats SES on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. It also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; and various network services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

