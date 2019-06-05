Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 461.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHCT opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.79. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $39.42.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 103.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.05 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

