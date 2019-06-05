Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.66 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE:WY opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

