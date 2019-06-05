Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.37 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Vertical Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

SPR stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

