Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $324.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $52,055.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $374,788.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $218,798.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,159.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,199 shares of company stock worth $319,807. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5,818.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,190,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

