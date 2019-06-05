Comerica Bank Sells 34,623 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 704.7% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 70,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $87.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

