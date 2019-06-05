Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Newpark Resources by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Newpark Resources by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 31,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NR stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, insider Paul L. Howes sold 106,487 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,011,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul L. Howes sold 200,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

