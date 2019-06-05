Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,709,000 after buying an additional 416,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 244,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/columbia-banking-system-inc-colb-stake-decreased-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.