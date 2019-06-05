Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 877 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

