Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Director John E. Klein Sells 10,000 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 6,156,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

