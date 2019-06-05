CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,786,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,301 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its position in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 7,571,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 757,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,322,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,647,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 885,520 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after acquiring an additional 174,928 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

