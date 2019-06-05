Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

