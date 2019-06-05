City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

