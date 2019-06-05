City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

