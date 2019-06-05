Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in American Express (AXP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Express by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

In related news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,297 shares of company stock valued at $19,341,665. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $120.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

