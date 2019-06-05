Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stake Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,600,000 after purchasing an additional 823,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after purchasing an additional 398,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

