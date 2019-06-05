Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Trimmed by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 848,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Citigroup by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a $76.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

