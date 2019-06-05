Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,128,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,357,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,144,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,054,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

