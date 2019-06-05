Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 7,236 Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Kresge Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,949 shares of company stock worth $5,232,600. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.80. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

