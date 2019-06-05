CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,041,702,000 after buying an additional 361,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,867,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $686,115,000 after buying an additional 194,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $591,653,000 after buying an additional 486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $504,826,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.84.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

