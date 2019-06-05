CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 325.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of INFY opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.05. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

