CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 91.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,522,000 after buying an additional 358,982 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8,651.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,416,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,320,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,519,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,725,000 after buying an additional 435,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,366,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,334,000 after buying an additional 253,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,155,000 after buying an additional 606,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.39.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

