Christie Group plc (CTG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CTG opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Wednesday. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

