China XD Plastics Company Ltd (CXDC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China XD Plastics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. China XD Plastics Company Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.83 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

